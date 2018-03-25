What to Know Five people were hit by a car in a small town in Dutchess County Sunday night, according to authorities

Two people were declared dead at the scene on Route 52, near Old Glenham Road in Fishkill; three others were injured, police say

The names, ages and genders of the victims have not been released

Two people are dead and three others are injured at a hospital after a vehicle careened into them late Sunday in a small Dutchess County town, authorities say.

Five pedestrians were hit by the car around 8:30 p.m. on Route 52 near Old Glenham Road in Fishkill, according to police. Two of those people were declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Three others were taken to an area hospital to be treated, however, their conditions were not immediately clear.

The names, ages and genders of the victims have not been released.



It wasn’t clear why the pedestrians were hit, or whether the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Police urge witnesses to call investigators with tips.