Vehicle Slams Into Group of Pedestrians in Small NY Town, 2 Killed: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Vehicle Slams Into Group of Pedestrians in Small NY Town, 2 Killed: Cops

Published at 2:39 AM EDT on Mar 26, 2018 | Updated at 2:42 AM EDT on Mar 26, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vehicle Slams Into Group of Pedestrians in Small NY Town, 2 Killed: Cops
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • Five people were hit by a car in a small town in Dutchess County Sunday night, according to authorities

    • Two people were declared dead at the scene on Route 52, near Old Glenham Road in Fishkill; three others were injured, police say

    • The names, ages and genders of the victims have not been released

    Two people are dead and three others are injured at a hospital after a vehicle careened into them late Sunday in a small Dutchess County town, authorities say.

    Five pedestrians were hit by the car around 8:30 p.m. on Route 52 near Old Glenham Road in Fishkill, according to police. Two of those people were declared dead at the scene, officials said. 

    Three others were taken to an area hospital to be treated, however, their conditions were not immediately clear. 

    The names, ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

    In Photos: 'March For Our Lives' Rally Takes Over Manhattan

    In Photos: 'March For Our Lives' Rally Takes Over Manhattan
    Getty Images

    It wasn’t clear why the pedestrians were hit, or whether the driver of the car stayed at the scene. 

    Police urge witnesses to call investigators with tips. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us