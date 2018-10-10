Durian Candy Contains Milk That Wasn’t Disclosed on Label, NY Department of Agriculture and Markets Warns - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

Durian Candy Contains Milk That Wasn’t Disclosed on Label, NY Department of Agriculture and Markets Warns

The 12-ounce packages of “Meiqili Durian Candy” didn’t list milk as an ingredient on their labels, but were found to contain “undeclared milk allergens"

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kitchen Controversies
    NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets
    The candies that didn't disclose milk on their labels.

    What to Know

    • A candy distributed to stores in New York and New Jersey contains milk that wasn’t declared on its label, a New York State department said

    • The 12-ounce packages of "Meiqili Durian Candy" were found to contain "undeclared milk allergens"

    • Anyone who purchased the candies should throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund, the department said

    A candy distributed to stores in New York and New Jersey contains milk that wasn’t declared on its label and could pose an allergy risk, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets said.

    The 12-ounce packages of “Meiqili Durian Candy” didn’t list milk as an ingredient on their labels, but were found to contain “undeclared milk allergens,” the department said.

    “People who have an allergy to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product,” the department said.

    The department hasn’t yet received any reports of illnesses connected to the mislabeling.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP/Frank Franklin II

    Anyone who has purchased the candies should throw them away or return them to the store at which they were purchased for a full refund, the department said.

    Consumers can contact Mandy Chen at Fine Land Corporation, the Brooklyn-based company that distributes the candies, at 917-476-2804 for more information. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us