The candies that didn't disclose milk on their labels.

A candy distributed to stores in New York and New Jersey contains milk that wasn’t declared on its label and could pose an allergy risk, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets said.

The 12-ounce packages of “Meiqili Durian Candy” didn’t list milk as an ingredient on their labels, but were found to contain “undeclared milk allergens,” the department said.

“People who have an allergy to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product,” the department said.

The department hasn’t yet received any reports of illnesses connected to the mislabeling.

Anyone who has purchased the candies should throw them away or return them to the store at which they were purchased for a full refund, the department said.

Consumers can contact Mandy Chen at Fine Land Corporation, the Brooklyn-based company that distributes the candies, at 917-476-2804 for more information.