Two men have robbed nearly a half-dozen stores in Brooklyn and Queens over the past week, stealing thousands of dollars and dozens of cigarette packs, police say.

The latest robbery was at a grocer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, on Friday morning. Police say the two suspects pushed a 49-year-old employee of the Kings Highway shop before stealing $1,740 in cash and eight cartons of cigarettes.

Video surveillance footage from the Gravesend robbery shows the suspects calmly walking into the grocery store before frantically running out with cash and cigarettes.

Before that, police say the duo robbed a gas station in Midwood on Tuesday; a grocer in Astoria on Monday; a gas station in Bath Beach on Sunday; and a gas station in Bensonhurst last Saturday.

The men punched a 37-year-old man in the head while robbing the Midwood gas station and threatened a 26-year-old man with a knife while pushing him up against a wall during the robbery at the Bath Beach gas station, police say.

In all, the duo managed to get away with nearly $2,200 and dozens of packs of cigarettes, according to police.

The NYPD says the suspects normally drive off in a silver-colored pick-up truck, but that they once escaped in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).