Hungry Breakfast Bandit Steals Bacon, Coffee From Upper East Side Dunkin' Donuts: NYPD - NBC New York
Hungry Breakfast Bandit Steals Bacon, Coffee From Upper East Side Dunkin' Donuts: NYPD

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are on the hunt for a man they say broke into a Manhattan Dunkin' Donuts on Oct. 14

    • The NYPD says the hungry bandit got into the Upper East Side restaurant and stole bacon and coffee

    • Witnesses are urged to call police with tops that could land the suspect behind bars

    Police need the public’s help to find a hungry breakfast bandit on the Upper East Side.

    The NYPD said a man broke into a Dunkin Donuts on First Avenue back on Oct. 14 around 3:30 a.m., grabbed bags of bacon and coffee and fled.

    Cops say the robber somehow got into the restaurant through a sidewalk hatch.

    “America runs on Dunkin & so does our suspect,” the NYPD’s 19th Precinct said on Twitter.

    Witnesses are urged to call police with tips that could land the suspect behind bars.

