The NYPD says the hungry bandit got into the Upper East Side restaurant and stole bacon and coffee

Police need the public’s help to find a hungry breakfast bandit on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD said a man broke into a Dunkin Donuts on First Avenue back on Oct. 14 around 3:30 a.m., grabbed bags of bacon and coffee and fled.

Cops say the robber somehow got into the restaurant through a sidewalk hatch.

“America runs on Dunkin & so does our suspect,” the NYPD’s 19th Precinct said on Twitter.

Witnesses are urged to call police with tips that could land the suspect behind bars.

