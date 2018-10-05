Dunkin' and IHOP Launch Breakfast-Flavored Beers

What to Know Dunkin' announced the launch of a limited edition coffee-flavored beer, available as of October 1st.

This fall, classic breakfast brands are giving us more reasons to indulge in the most important meal of the day.

Following the rebranding of Dunkin’ Donuts to “Dunkin’” early last week, the coffee-and-donuts shop announced the launch of a limited edition coffee-flavored beer, available as of October 1st.

Specially brewed in Boston, the Harpoon’s Dunkin’ Coffee Porter is described as “a smooth mouthfeel with aromas of espresso and dark chocolate,” best paired, of course with donuts, according to Dunkin’s website.

This collaboration follows closely on the heels of IHOP’s limited edition release of IHOPS, a new Pumpkin Pancake Stout Beer, in late September. To celebrate National Pancake Day, IHOP took to twitter to announce their new brew, tweeting, “The only problem with pancakes is that you can’t drink them…until now!”, while reminding customers to “Please pancake responsibly.”

Made with real pancake batter, “IHOPS” is a pumpkin pancake stout that combines IHOP’s pancakes, pumpkins, maple syrup and other pancake ingredients to create an innovative new flavor profile, according to the IHOP website. The launch coincided with the annual return of their seasonal Pumpkin Spice and Cinn-A-Stack pancakes, always crowd favorites.

These limited-edited brews are so exclusive, they’re only available in select stores and locations. For the full list of locations, check out Harpoon.com or ihop.com.