New Jersey Dunkin' Donuts Employee Hit, Killed by Van While Working: Officials

    A Dunkin' Donuts worker in New Jersey was killed while on the job after he was hit by a van in the drive-thru, police say.

    The worker, who neighbors say is 65-year-old Jose Furtado, was cleaning outside the Paterson store Thursday evening when he was hit by the cargo van. The driver of the van stayed on the scene, according to officials.

    The driver and a passenger of the van were not injured, police said.

    Furtado worked at the shop for more than 20 years, according to witnesses.

    No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

