Lauren Scala checks out three places where you can get the most important meal of the day with a little twist. (Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017)

Dunkin' Donuts is testing a $2 snack menu that will include... donut fries.

The donut chain has rolled out the new donut fries at three stores in greater Boston, along with pretzel bites, Munchkin dippers, ham and cheese roll-ups, gluten-free fudge brownie, waffle-breaded chicken strips and warm cookies, customers are reporting.

Dunkin' Donuts confirmed to NBC Boston it's testing the $2 snack menu at a small number of restaurants in the Boston market, including in the Financial District, in Quincy and at Logan Airport.

So Donut Fries are a real thing... #🤤 #Donut #dunkindonuts #donutfries #delicious #yesplease #sweets #cakeforbreakfast #fakecheflife A post shared by Michellelee (@ms_cadaver) on Mar 28, 2018 at 1:14pm PDT @dunkindonuts needs to brings these to every #coffee shop. #donutfries are amazing! Taste just like #doughboy - #malasadas #portuguese #foodporn EDIT: this is from the Dunkin in downtown Bristol RI. A post shared by Jason Calvert (@jaycally) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:45am PST

"The snacking menu features several new sweet and savory items that pair perfectly with Dunkin' Donuts' signature beverages and are ideal for an energizing afternoon break," the company said in a statement. "The test is designed to gather valuable feedback from consumers, franchisees and their employees to help inform future decisions about a possible national rollout."



If it's feedback they're looking for, there's plenty of it on social media.

"Dunkin' Donuts needs to bring these to every coffee stop. Donut fries are amazing!," one person wrote on Instagram.

National Donut Day: The 5 Most Popular Donuts in NYC

A digital producer for a local radio station wrote, "These tasty little treats taste like mini churros and they were DELIGHTFUL."

One Redditor said the donut fries "need a dipping sauce but they were good." The person added that the pretzel bites were good, and the waffle-breaded chicken was "gross because they were way too greasy." '

There is no immediate word from Dunkin' on how long the snacking menu will be around.

8 of the Most Popular Fried Chicken Spots in NYC