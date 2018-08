The FDNY tweeted this photo of a dump truck that fell into a sidewalk vault in SoHo.

A dump truck fell into a sidewalk vault Saturday in SoHo, the FDNY said.

No injuries were reported.

The red truck was parked on Greene Street near Canal Street when it the rear tires sunk into the sidewalk vault, causing the truck to lean.

The truck didn't cause any structural issues, the FDNY said. The building was evacuated as a precaution.