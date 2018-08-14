What to Know A 46-year-old man was struck as he crossed the street in Queens Tuesday and left to die by a fleeing dump truck driver, police say

The man was crossing 34th Street in Long Island City when the truck driver hit him and kept going

Police have not released many details about the hit-and-run, but surveillance video showed several trucks approaching the intersection

A dump truck driver ran over a 46-year-old man crossing a street in Queens Tuesday, leaving him critically injured, police say.

The driver was heading west on Northern Boulevard when he hit the man crossing 34th Street, then kept going in Long Island City, according to police and witnesses.

"I heard like a loud noise," said street vendor Sharif Aly, who raced to see what happened. "This guy was lying down in the street full of blood. His leg was split open."

Police have not released many details about the hit-and-run truck, but surveillance video showed several trucks approaching the intersection, including a red one right before a woman working nearby said traffic suddenly stopped.

The investigation is ongoing.