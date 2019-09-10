It was a rude awakening in South Brunswick, New Jersey, Wednesday morning as a dump truck smashed into a house. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

A 55-year-old Pennsylvania man faces a laundry list of charges for allegedly smashing an 80,000-pound dump truck into a New Jersey house last month while high on cocaine and fentanyl.

Donald Epps also allegedly hadn't slept for more than 32 hours at the time of the Aug. 14 crash in South Brunswick, police said in announcing the charges Tuesday.

The 4 a.m. crash that morning destroyed the residence but left the family members, who were sleeping in the back rooms of the New Road home, unhurt.

"To be under the influence of drugs while driving an 80,000 pound dump truck is reckless and endangers everyone," South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said. "He destroyed a home where a family was sleeping, and but for an act of God this could have been a tragedy."

Epps is accused of endangering the welfare of another, driving while impaired on a commercial driver's license, DWI within 1,000 feet of a school, reckless driving and other offenses. He is free pending his first court date on Oct. 3.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had retained an attorney.