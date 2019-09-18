The search for Dulce Maria Alavez entered its third day Wednesday. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night after police re-interviewed people at the Bridgeton, New Jersey, park at the time of the abduction.

Search Expands for Girl Taken From New Jersey Park

A 5-year-old girl who disappeared from a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park Monday afternoon was likely kidnapped, police said.

Officials escalated the search Tuesday for Dulce Maria Alavez, who was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. playing at Bridgeton City Park with her little brother.

The man allegedly led Alavez from the playground to a red van with a sliding side door and tinted windows. She was placed in the back seat by the man who drove away with her at about 4:20 p.m., police said.

An Amber Alert, issued when officials suspect a child was abducted, went out Tuesday night for the missing girl.

At the time of her disappearance, Alavez wore a yellow shirt, black and white checkered pants with a flower design and white dress sandals. She has dark brown hair that was tied into a ponytail, police said. Alavez stands around 3-foot, 5-inches tall.

Police said Alavez was taken by a light-skinned male who appeared to be between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 tall with a thin build. He was clean-shaven and had acne on his face. The suspect wore orange sneakers (possibly Nike), red pants and a black T-shirt.



Photo credit: Family Photo / Bridgeton Police Dulce Maria Alavez went missing in a Bridgeton, New Jersey, park on Sept. 16, 2019. See Larger

Alavez arrived to the Bridgeton City Park with her mother, 3-year-old brother and her 8-year-old aunt Monday afternoon, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said.

The mother, Noema Alavez Perez, let the younger children run out of the car toward a playground area while she and the other child remained in the car, police said.

Each child had an ice cream in hand as they ran toward the playground, Alavez Perez said.

About 10 minutes later, the mother saw the 3-year-old boy upset and crying, his ice cream on the ground and his sister nowhere to be found. The boy pointed behind some buildings saying his sister went that way, Alavez Perez said.

"I thought she was just playing hide-and-seek, that she was playing in the woods," Alavez Perez said.

The mother called family members and they began to search the park and playground area. Afraid that someone had taken her daughter, Alavez Perez called police around 4:50 p.m. Officers immediately began to search for the girl.

"We conducted an extensive search last night," Gaimari said Tuesday morning. The search utilized a New Jersey State Police helicopter and police K-9s.

Family members and people from the community continued to search the park Tuesday morning, playing ice cream truck music and calling out "Dulce" in hopes of getting the missing girl's attention as they scoured the woods and park facilities. At one point they gathered in a prayer circle.

About 50 police officers also carried out a grid search Tuesday morning, investigators said. Crews also searched the woods and dive teams searched waterways in the large park. Police also towed away Alavez Perez's car from the park Tuesday night.

Search parties remained in the park into Wednesday morning. New Jersey State Police Aviation and Missing Persons units and the FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment unit are also aiding in the search.

"I’m begging whoever has her to bring her back," Alavez's grandmother, Norma Alavez, said in Spanish through a translator. "She’s innocent. She’s little. I don’t know why they did this.”

Anyone with information about the disappearance should contact Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or call your local police.