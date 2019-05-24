A mama duck and her ducklings make their yearly pilgrimage through a nursing home in Canandaigua, New York.

There is an adorable, "quack"-tastic event taking place since 1995.

That is the year when mama ducks started making their yearly pilgrimage with their ducklings through a senior living facility in Canandaigua, New York.

Every year, without fail, a mama duck chooses one of the enclosed courtyards at Thompson Health's M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center to lay her eggs and take care of her babies, according to the healthcare provider.

The mama duck used to cut through the grass to lead her ducklings to a pond nearby, but the nursing home got in the way. So, the mama duck lets the staff at the center know when they are ready to go by tapping on the glass.

And, it just so happened that May 16, was time for this annual rite of spring.

Anne Johnston, spokesperson for Thompson Health, says they have been told that ducks have been coming since 1995, the year the nursing home was built, but they think this latest mama duck has been returning to the courtyard grounds for a couple of years.

Johnston said that the mama duck, not only taps on the glass, but that she subsequently knew where to lead her 13 ducklings and what to do.

Photos from adorable occasion showcases staff at the center holding doors open for the mama duck and her ducklings as workers and residents of the center saw the ducks off.

Talk about having all your ducks in a row!