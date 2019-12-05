What to Know A rider on an N train near the Eighth Avenue station in Brooklyn snapped a picture of a duck walking along the tracks

Any longtime New Yorker who regularly rides the subway has likely seen quite a lot of odd things along the tracks — but seeing something that quacks may be a new one.

Thankfully a worker helped rescue the bird, but it’s not known why or how the fowl ended up next to the tracks in Sunset Park.

The animal appeared to have a clean bill of health, and was turned over to a Good Samaritan who volunteered to care for it.

Coincidentally, the duck was found in the same area where a pair of goats had to be rescued from the tracks in August 2018.