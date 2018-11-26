NYPD: Man Shot in Head at Queens Duane Reade - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYPD: Man Shot in Head at Queens Duane Reade

By Andrew Siff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 3 Causes of Winter Injuries—And How to Avoid Them

    Police are looking for whoever shot a 49-year-old man in the head and thumb at a 24-hour Duane Reade in Queens on Monday morning.

    The man was shot inside the drugstore near Roosevelt and Woodside avenues about 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

    The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital; police said he is in critical condition.

    No one has been arrested, but law enforcement sources say that the suspected gunman may have robbed a 7-Eleven and Rite Aid afterward.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us