NYPD: Man Shot in Head at Queens Duane Reade

Police are looking for whoever shot a 49-year-old man in the head and thumb at a 24-hour Duane Reade in Queens on Monday morning.

The man was shot inside the drugstore near Roosevelt and Woodside avenues about 3:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital; police said he is in critical condition.

No one has been arrested, but law enforcement sources say that the suspected gunman may have robbed a 7-Eleven and Rite Aid afterward.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.