Drunk Woman Crashes Into Cop Car, Jeep Then Flips: Police

A woman who was driving drunk crashed into a police car, hit a Jeep head-on and then flipped her vehicle on Long Island, police say.

What to Know A 30-year-old woman was arrested for driving drunk on Long Island

Police say she hit a cop car before crashing into a Jeep head-on and then overturning

She and the officer in the cop car suffered minor injuries

A drunk woman hit a police car on the side of a Long Island roadway before crashing head-on into a Jeep and flipping the vehicle she was driving, injuring herself and an officer, authorities say.

Elvia Turcios, 30, was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle after being released from a hospital.

Police say Turcios was driving drunk late Friday night in Mount Sinai when she crashed her Nissan Altima into a Suffolk County Police car that was parked along the shoulder of Route 25A.

After smashing into the cop car, Turcios careened into a Jeep Cherokee traveling in the opposite direction, police said. Her Altima came to a stop after it overturned during the head-on collision.

Video from the scene shows Turcios' battered and flipped vehicle on a roadway littered with debris.

An officer in the police car was conducting a traffic stop at the time and had his or her lights on. The officer suffered minor injuries, as did Turcios. Both were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital to be treated.

The vehicle the officer had pulled over was not involved in the crash and the person driving the Jeep was not injured.

Turcios was scheduled to be arraigned in Central Islip on Saturday.