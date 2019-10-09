What to Know A 32-year-old NJ woman allegedly made quite a scene while extremely drunk outside a bar earlier this week

Bar patrons called the cops to report she had tried to attack customers; then allegedly hit one officer in the chest and groin area

The officer did not need medical attention; the woman was taken to a hospital due to her apparent level of intoxication

A 32-year-old New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking cops who tried to cuff her for disorderly conduct when she was drunk outside a local bar earlier this week.

Police in Franklin got a call Monday night of an "unwanted patron creating a disturbance" at Koz's Korner and found Kasey Mulligan allegedly drunk, lying on the ground outside the bar in the rain. She was surrounded by other bar patrons, who told cops Mulligan had tried to attack several customers.

Mulligan was flailing her limbs and yelling when officers arrived, police say; once she saw the cops, she allegedly got confrontational with them and was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge. She resisted arrest, authorities say, and threatened cops, telling them they were going to "catch these fists," police said.

She then allegedly hit one officer in the chest and groin area; he did not need medical treatment.

Mulligan was charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was also hit with a borough ordinance for "maintaining a nuisance" on bar property, and taken to a hospital due to her apparent level of intoxication, police said. Information on a possible attorney for Mulligan wasn't immediately available.