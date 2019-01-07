What to Know An NY man has been sentenced for killing a 21-year-old man who was driving home with his parents after a night out to dinner in March

Roy Gomez was drunk behind the wheel when he hit the family's car as it was stopped at a light blocks from their Long Island home

Gomez fled the scene and was eventually found sleeping in a charter boat 3 miles away; he was sentenced to five to 15 years behind bars

A 39-year-old Long Island man has been sentenced to up to 15 years behind bars in a DWI crash that left a young man dead and his parents hurt last year.

Roy Gomez had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony, in October in the death of 21-year-old Jovanni Bien-Amie, of Baldwin, who was driving home with his parents after dinner out the night of March 13, 2018.

Gomez was "highly intoxicated" as he drove on Grand Avenue in the victims' hometown that night and smashed into the rear of their Altima, which was stopped at a red light just blocks from the Bien-Amie home. The impact pushed the back of the Nissan into the front seats, trapping Jovanni Bien-Amie and his parents inside, and pushed the Nissan down Grand Avenue.

Gomez fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle in a nearby parking lot. He ran off and was eventually found sleeping, drunk, in a charter boat 3 miles away.

Jovanni Bien-Amie died the next day from his injuries. His parents were also hurt.

"The Bien-Amie family was simply driving home after getting dinner together," Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement announcing the sentence. "It is unthinkable that in a split second the selfish, drunk and criminal driving of the defendant stole the life of an innocent 21-year old man, injured his parents and imposed a life sentence on the shattered Bien-Amie family. Our thoughts and sympathy are with them."