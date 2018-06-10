A drunk man died after he fell into a marina in Brooklyn on Sunday, sources said.

Officers discovered the 55-year-old man in the water at Kings Plaza Marina in southern Brooklyn after receiving a call around 2:51 p.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

After firefighters removed the man from the water, he was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources said the man was drunk and fell into the water.

The Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause of death, and an investigation is ongoing.



