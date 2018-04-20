Drunk Woman Crashes Into MACK Truck, Her Car Bursts Into Flames: Cops - NBC New York
Drunk Woman Crashes Into MACK Truck, Her Car Bursts Into Flames: Cops

Two highway patrol officers and a good Samaritan who helped rescue her were treated at a hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation

Published 59 minutes ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    A 19-year-old woman was busted for alleged drunken driving after a fiery crash that landed her, two cops and another man in the hospital early Friday. 

    Police say the woman, Mercedes Ramos, was driving eastbound on Sunrise Highway near exit 53 around 4:20 a.m. when she crashed into the back of a MACK truck. The front of her Nissan got stuck under the back of the truck and the truck dragged her vehicle for about a quarter mile before the truck driver realized what had happened. He pulled over onto the shoulder, and then the Nissan caught fire with the woman trapped inside. 

    Two passing drivers stopped to try to help get her out. Two highway patrol officers arrived and helped the two good Samaritans get Ramos out of the flaming vehicle. She was taken to an East Patchogue hospital; the extent of her injuries weren't clear but she's expected to survive. 

    The two officers and one of the good Samaritans were taken to the same hospital, where they were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation and released. 

    The 19-year-old Ramos was issued a field appearance ticket and released pending a later arraignment. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney.


