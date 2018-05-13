Drunk Driver With 4 Kids in SUV Crashes Into Parked Car: Police - NBC New York
    Drunk Driver With 4 Kids in SUV Crashes Into Parked Car: Police

    Published 30 minutes ago

      Suffolk County Police Department
      Suffok County police provided the inset photo of George Campbell.

      What to Know

      • A drunk driver had four kids in his SUV when he crashed into a parked car, police say

      • George Cambell was charged with Leandra's Law, which is driving while impaired with children in the vehicle

      • Police say he crashed into a parked car in Lake Ronkonkoma before fleeing the scene, then was later pulled over with two flat tires

      A drunk driver who had four kids in his SUV crashed into a parked car and then fled, police said Sunday. 

      George Campbell, 26, of Calverton, was charged with Leandra's Law, or aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. He was also charged with driving while ability impaired, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and four counts of child endangerment. 

      He was driving on Gatelot Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma early Sunday when he drove across two front lawns and then struck a parked car, Suffolk County police said. 

      Cample then fled the scene.  

      An officer saw his Infinity Q56 with two flat tires and pulled him over, police said. 

      Also in the car were Campbell's girlfriend and her four children, ages 16, 10, 7 and 3, police said. 

      It wasn't clear whether Campbell had an attorney. 

