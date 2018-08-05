Drunk Driver Overturns Water Tanker in NJ: Police

A drunk driver overturned a water tanker truck in New Jersey, causing a diesel spill and a separate accident of cars avoiding the scene, then fled the scene, police said Sunday.

Christopher Bellamy, 44, of Piscataway, was issued summonses for driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene, failing to report a crash, operating a vehicle while on the suspended list and driving without a license, Franklin Township police said.

Bellamy was driving late Friday night on JFK Boulevard in Franklin Township in Somerset County when he turned so sharply the truck overturned, police said.

He fled on foot but was found on Veronica Avenue a short time later, police said.

While police were investigating the crash, an SUV stopped in traffic because of the overturned tanker truck, police said. This caused another car to strike a third vehicle, a Pathfinder.

The driver of the Pathfinder suffered minor injuries. No charges have been filed in the secondary crash.

The Somerset County Hazmat team was brought in to contain the diesel fuel spill, police said.









It wasn't immediately clear whether Bellamy had an attorney.



