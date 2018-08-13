What to Know A woman, who was allegedly driving drunk, ended up having to be rescued from a fish hatchery pond in a New Jersey park, authorities say

Shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, Hackettstown Police say officers responded to a park where they saw a car submerged in a fish hatchery pond

Michelle Clarke, 42, was allegedly on the hood of car trying to flag for help; She was charged with DWI, unauthorized vehicle in park area

A woman who was allegedly driving drunk ended up having to be rescued from a fish hatchery pond in a New Jersey park, according to authorities.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, Hackettstown Police say officers responded to Alumni Field due to a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they allegedly saw a vehicle submerged in a fish hatchery pond with a woman sitting on the trunk trying to flag down help.

Police say officers helped Michelle Clarke, 42, of Washington Township, get to safety and allegedly detected the odor of alcohol on her.

Clarke was charged with driving while intoxicated and unauthorized vehicle in park area.

She was released pending a court appearance, police say.

It was not immediately clear if Clarke had an attorney.