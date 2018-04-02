Police say a New Jersey man was arrested after his car ran out of gas on the Goethals Bridge. (Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018)

Drunk Driver Busted After He Runs Out of Gas on Bridge: Cops

Police say a New Jersey man was arrested after they say he had too much to drink, but not enough gas in his car.

Officials say 26-year-old Alvelis Javier-Delrosario of Irvington was busted for driving while intoxicated after his car sputtered out while he was driving across the Goethals Bridge early Monday.

Port Authority police say they arrived at the scene on the east bound side of the bridge that connects Elizabeth, New Jersey, with Staten Island around 12:30 a.m. after Javier-Delrosario’s car had run out of fuel. PAPD officers said Javier-Delrosario was slurring his speech and smelled like alcohol.

He was arrested and charged with DWI and his gray Honda was towed away from the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Javier-Delrosario had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

In Pictures: Spring Snow Terrorizes Storm-Weary Tri-State