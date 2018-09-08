Drunk Driver Crashes Into NJ Police Cruiser: Officials

Police released this photo of a cruiser that was crashed into while it was pulled over on the side of the road.

A drunk driver crashed into a police cruiser that was pulled over on the side of the road with its lights flashing early Saturday, police said.

Tamara Bailey, 46, of Brick, was charged with DUI, assault by auto, reckless driving and the Move Over Law, among other charges, Brick police said.

Bailey was driving a white Mazda 3 around 2 a.m. on Route 70 near Burnt Tavern Road in Brick when she failed to change lanes and struck the cruiser that had been pulled over while assisting another crash, police said.

Officer Nicole Borden had just returned to her cruiser when it was struck, police said. She was treated and released from Ocean Medical Center.