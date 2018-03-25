Drunk Driver Attacks Nurse, Trooper at Hospital: Police

Drunk Driver Attacks Nurse, Tries to Steal Trooper's Taser: Police - NBC New York
Drunk Driver Attacks Nurse, Tries to Steal Trooper's Taser: Police

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    A Long Island man was arrested after he attacked a nurse and a state trooper at a hospital, police say.

    State Police first arrested Michael Jennings Saturday for allegedly driving while intoxicated. 

    The 38-year-old from Amityville was taken to Nassau University Medical Center to be evaluated.

    That’s when police say he became aggressive and attacked an emergency room nurse.

    He then allegedly attacked a trooper and tried to steal his Taser.

    Both the trooper and the nurse suffered minor injuries and were treated.

    Jennings was charged with DWI, assault and attempted robbery. He was arraigned Sunday and released on $50,000 bail.

