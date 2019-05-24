Police in a small New Jersey town arrested an alleged drunk driver Friday morning -- and then arrested the friend who picked her up for allegedly driving drunk too.

The misadventure stared just after midnight, when Hackettstown police made a traffic stop on Route 46, pulling over Morgan Doran, 21, of Netcong, for a moving violation.

The responding officer smelled alcohol and ultimately arrested her for DWI, DWI in a school zone, reckless driving and careless driving.

At the police station, she called Sebastian Rehm, 24, of Long Valley, to come pick her up.

But when police spoke to Rehm in the lobby of the station, they smelled alcohol on him as well -- and charged him with DWI and reckless driving.

Hackettstown police said both were released to a sober driver pending a court appearance. Attorney information was not immediately available.