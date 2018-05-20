Police say drunk driver fell asleep at a McDonald's drive-through with two kids in the car. (Published 17 minutes ago)

A drunk driver passed out in a McDonald's drive-thru with his two young sons in the vehicle, police said.

The boys, ages 3 and 4, were released to the custody of their mother, Suffolk County police said.

Miguel Alvarado-Gonzales, 29, of Center Moriches, was arrested and charged with Leandra's Law, which is aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. He was also charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Police say he was in the drive-thru lane at the McDonald's on North Ocean Avenue in Farmingville when he fell asleep at the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. A restaurant employee called the police.

When officers arrived, he woke up and drove out of the parking lot. They pulled him over at a nearby gas station.

It wasn't clear whether Alvarado-Gonzales had an attorney.