Drunk Dad Passes Out at McDonald's Drive-Thru With Young Sons in Vehicle: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Drunk Dad Passes Out at McDonald's Drive-Thru With Young Sons in Vehicle: Police

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Drunk Man Fell Asleep at McDonald's Drive-Thru Police

    Police say drunk driver fell asleep at a McDonald's drive-through with two kids in the car. (Published 17 minutes ago)

    A drunk driver passed out in a McDonald's drive-thru with his two young sons in the vehicle, police said. 

    The boys, ages 3 and 4, were released to the custody of their mother, Suffolk County police said. 

    Miguel Alvarado-Gonzales, 29, of Center Moriches, was arrested and charged with Leandra's Law, which is aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. He was also charged with two counts of child endangerment. 

    Police say he was in the drive-thru lane at the McDonald's on North Ocean Avenue in Farmingville when he fell asleep at the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. A restaurant employee called the police. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    When officers arrived, he woke up and drove out of the parking lot. They pulled him over at a nearby gas station. 

    It wasn't clear whether Alvarado-Gonzales had an attorney. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us