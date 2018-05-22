NYPD Raid at Bronx Home Turns Up Guns, Chemicals, Pills

Police are searching for Richard Laugel in connection with the drug raid in the Bronx Tuesday

Police are looking for a man in connection with a raid that turned up drugs and guns at a Bronx home Tuesday, authorities say.

The NYPD and Homeland Security began searching the building at 2205 Palmer Ave. after getting a tip that the man who lived in the home had been getting an unusual amount of deliveries. Authorities found chemicals and pills indicative of a drug-manufacturing operation.

Police are now looking for 38-year-old Richard Laugel. In the past, he was charged with trying to blow up a rival gang member's car; so when chemicals were found in his home Tuesday, the bomb squad was called as a precaution.

Sources said they found evidence of a drugmaking operation and several guns, but no explosives.

Neighbors said they didn't know the man who lives in the home but were shocked to hear he may have been making drugs. Police are now taking inventory of what's in the home.