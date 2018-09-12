What to Know 19 were arrested and about $100,000 worth of heroin was seized after two NJ drug mills were allegedly dismantled in Elizabeth and Plainfield

17 of 20 people charged in the case were booked for conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, some also face drug charges

Those booked ranged in ages 19 to 69

Nineteen people were arrested and about $100,000 worth of heroin was seized after two New Jersey drug mills were dismantled in Elizabeth and Plainfield, authorities announced Monday.

According to acting Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan, the two primary targets of the long-term joint investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and the DBY Newark Hybrid Task Force had as its two primary targets Plainfield residents Tiesha Jackson, 40, and 50-year-old Andre Davis.

Authorities have charged both with second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and related second- and third-degree drug offenses after search warrants were simultaneously executed at eight locations in four New Jersey counties Friday.

As a result of the search warrants, 93 bricks of heroin containing about 4,650 individual doses were seized, Monahan said, adding that 70 grams of raw heroin that could have produced about 5,250 more doses were also seized.

Additionally, various pieces of drug processing and packaging materials, including blenders, sifters, scales, and more, were also confiscated.

Seventeen of the 20 people charged in the case were booked for conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. Two were additionally charged with related second- and third-degree drug offenses. One of the arrested is facing third-degree drug possession, while another is facing third-degree drug distribution charges. One was arrested on outstanding warrants in Plainfield Municipal Court.

Convictions on second-degree criminal charges are commonly punishable by 5 to 10 years in state prison, while third-degree crimes can result in 3 to 5 years.

As of Monday afternoon, according to prosecutors, only one suspect remains at large.

Attorney information for Jackson and Davis was not immediately available.