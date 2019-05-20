Two toddlers, ages 2 and 3, fell into a filthy Rockland County pool on the hottest day of the year Monday, authorities said.

Someone pulled the girls out of the backyard pool on Sydell Lane in Ramapo just before 12:30 p.m. It wasn't clear how, if at all, the girls were related to the person who grabbed them from the water or how they may have been related to one another. It also wasn't known how they got in the water in the first place.

Video from Chopper 4 showed what appeared to be a backyard pool in significant disrepair, with murky water and floating debris.

They were taken to Westchester Medical Center in unknown condition.

