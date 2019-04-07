Driver Struck 14-Year-Old Girl in Brooklyn, then Fled: NYPD - NBC New York
Driver Struck 14-Year-Old Girl in Brooklyn, then Fled: NYPD

Published 12 minutes ago

    NYPD

    A driver struck a 14-year-old girl crossing the street in Brooklyn, then fled when a witness called 911, police said. 

    The woman was driving a black Dodge Challenger on 47th Street in Sunset Park on March 27 at 4 p.m. when she struck the teenager in the crosswalk, police said. Video shows the girl was thrown into the intersection. 

    The driver got out of the car to check on the girl, police said, but then fled when someone called 911. 

    The teen was taken to Maimonides Hospital with bruising to her torso and leg, police said. 

    She's described as 35-40 years old with brown hair. She was driving a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

