Driver Fatally Runs Over Cyclist Who Allegedly Tried Breaking Into His Car: Police

Published Sep 3, 2019 at 1:48 AM | Updated at 1:58 AM EDT on Sep 3, 2019

    Citizen App

    A 47-year-old cyclist suspected of breaking into a vehicle in Brooklyn has died after the car's owner ran him over, according to police.

    A spokesperson for the NYPD says the suspect, who has not been identified, was breaking into a black Jeep Cherokee on Marcus Garvey Boulevard Monday morning when the SUV's owner confronted him.

    The suspect then assaulted a witness with a screwdriver before trying to flee on a bicycle, police said. The Jeep's owner got into his car, chased after the man and fatally struck him on Broadway. 

    The driver also wasn't identified but he was taken into police custody.

    No charges have been filed against him, police said.

