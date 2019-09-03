A 47-year-old cyclist suspected of breaking into a vehicle in Brooklyn has died after the car's owner ran him over, according to police.

A spokesperson for the NYPD says the suspect, who has not been identified, was breaking into a black Jeep Cherokee on Marcus Garvey Boulevard Monday morning when the SUV's owner confronted him.

The suspect then assaulted a witness with a screwdriver before trying to flee on a bicycle, police said. The Jeep's owner got into his car, chased after the man and fatally struck him on Broadway.

The driver also wasn't identified but he was taken into police custody.

No charges have been filed against him, police said.