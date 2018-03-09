A Long Island man pulled over for a traffic violation in Suffolk County turned out to have a suspended license -- 64 times over, according to police.

Jaquan Joas, 27, of North Amityville, was driving a 2018 Honda on State Avenue in Wyandanch when police pulled him over.

When officers ran a check on his license, they learned it had been suspended 64 times. Joas was not the registered owner of the vehicle.

He was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and other charges, and taken to First Prencinct, where he was held overnight.

Joas is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Friday. Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available.