Jogger Killed in Long Island Hit and Run: Police

A driver hit and killed a jogger on Long Island on Sunday afternoon, then fled the scene, police said.

The jogger, Michael McDermott, 37, of Smithtown, was pronounced dead on the scene on Lake Avenue in St. James, Suffolk County police said.

He was struck by a Nissan sedan shortly after noon, police said. The Nissan then drove off.

Keith Clancy, 32, of Mattituck, was arrested about a half-hour later on the Long Island Expressway in Manorvile, police said. He was charged with leaving the scene and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.