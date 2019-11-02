Driver Hits, Kills 87-Year-Old Cyclist in Brooklyn: NYPD

What to Know An 87-year-old man died after a driver hit him as he was biking in Brooklyn, the NYPD said

Yevgeny Meskin was biking in the neighborhood around 10 a.m. on Wednesday when he was hit, police say

Police said Meskin was traveling west "against the traffic signal" when the vehicle's front passenger side hit him

An 87-year-old man died after a driver hit him as he was biking in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Yevgeny Meskin, of Midwood, was biking in the neighborhood around 10 a.m. on Wednesday when a man driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica hit him, police said.

Meskin fell off his bike and sustained severe head trauma, according to police. He was taken to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 36-year-old driver was traveling north on Ocean Parkway service road approaching the intersection at Avenue P “with the traffic signal in [his] favor” just before the crash.

Meskin entered the roadway from the east side of the street and was traveling west “against the traffic signal” when the vehicle's front passenger side hit him, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene and hasn’t been charged, the NYPD said. An investigation is ongoing.