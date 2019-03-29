What to Know A driver allegedly crashed into two cars in Brooklyn, then dropped a gun as he tried to walk away from the scene, police said

At some point during the incident, the man allegedly drove on the sidewalk, according to police

Police who arrived at the scene found civilians holding the man in custody

Police responding to two calls reporting an accident and a person with a gun near Troy Avenue and President Street in Crown Heights around 2:30 p.m. on Friday found civilians holding a man in custody, the NYPD said.

A preliminary investigation determined the man was driving a Jaguar sedan that hit two cars on President Street, police said.

The man then got out of his vehicle and tried to walk away, at which point the civilians saw him drop a gun and tackled him, the NYPD said.

The man may have been intoxicated when the incident took place, police said.

Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name.