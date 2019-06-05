A tragic wrong-way crash along one of Delaware's busiest highways on Friday left five people dead, including four children, and four others injured.

The driver in a head-on Delaware crash that killed five members of a New Jersey family pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple offenses.

Alvin Hubbard III, of Maryland, pleaded guilty to five counts of operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of vehicular assault second degree, and one count of vehicular assault third degree.

Mary Rose Ballocanag, 52, of Teaneck, New Jersey, her husband Audie Trinidad, 61, and their four daughters Kaitlyn, 20, Danna, 17, and twins Allison and Melissa, 13, were returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, in July of last year when a pickup truck driven by Hubbard crossed a median and hit their minivan, investigators said.

Ballocanag survived. Her husband and four daughters all died.

"Part of me died that day," Ballocanag said about the crash.

Hubbard and his passenger walked away without serious injuries.

Investigators took more than three months to conclude the investigation leading to charges against Hubbard. They determined that Hubbard operated his truck in a criminally negligent manner when he exited his lane of travel, crossed the center median between a multi-lane highway, and crashed into oncoming traffic.

"We're still grieving because the justice hasn't been served, yet," Daniel Trinidad, Audie's brother and a family spokesman, said last year to the News Journal. "We want this thing over."

Ballocanag's attorney stated in October that she planned to file a civil suit against Hubbard after the investigation. Hubbard was indicted in November.

Hubbard's sentencing is scheduled for September after a pre-sentencing investigation. The maximum sentence is 14 years and a $3,450 fine.