Driver Flees Fiery Wrong-Way Crash in Brooklyn, Leaving 5 People Injured: Police - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track Dorian's Path Up U.S. Coast Live
logo_nyc_2x

Driver Flees Fiery Wrong-Way Crash in Brooklyn, Leaving 5 People Injured: Police

Published 4 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Driver Flees Fiery Wrong-Way Crash in Brooklyn, Leaving 5 People Injured: Police

    A 27-year-old man was transported to the hospital with critical condition, along with four others with minor injuries, following a wrong-way wreck in Brooklyn early Thursday.

    Police say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound, in the wrong direction, on Chester Street in Brownsville when it crashed into a Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Sutter Avenue around 1 a.m. 

    Occupants of the Impala then fled the scene, according to the NYPD, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside.

    The impact turned the Impala upside down and left the Altima in flames. Witnesses described chaos as firefighters worked to rescue people from the heavily damaged sedan.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    FilmMagic via Getty

    None of the injured have been identified and police investigation is ongoing.

    No other information was immediately available. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us