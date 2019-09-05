A 27-year-old man was transported to the hospital with critical condition, along with four others with minor injuries, following a wrong-way wreck in Brooklyn early Thursday.

Police say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound, in the wrong direction, on Chester Street in Brownsville when it crashed into a Nissan Altima traveling westbound on Sutter Avenue around 1 a.m.

Occupants of the Impala then fled the scene, according to the NYPD, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside.

The impact turned the Impala upside down and left the Altima in flames. Witnesses described chaos as firefighters worked to rescue people from the heavily damaged sedan.

None of the injured have been identified and police investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.