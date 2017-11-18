A driver fled police during a traffic stop in Brooklyn, crashing into two cars and an MTA bus before being taken into custody, the NYPD said.

A driver took off during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Saturday, plowing through a red light and hitting an MTA bus and two cars in chaotic crashes that left six people injured, the NYPD said.

Officers attempted to pull the driver over for an infraction shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Clinton and Lafayette avenues in Clinton Hill.

But instead of pulling over, the NYPD says the driver accelerated through a red light and hit two cars and an MTA bus before coming to a stop several blocks south at Fulton Street and Clinton Avenue.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, the NYPD said.

The driver was eventually taken into custody and hospitalized, but a second person fled from the car, according to the NYPD.

The driver of the MTA bus and two bus passengers were also injured, as were two children in one of the cars that was struck. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

