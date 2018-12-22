Driver Flees After Hitting Pedestrian in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
Driver Flees After Hitting Pedestrian in Brooklyn: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Driver Sought in Bay Ridge Hit and Run

    A driver struck a pedestrian in Bay Ridge, then fled the scene, police say.

    (Published 4 minutes ago)

    A driver struck a pedestrian in Bay Ridge, then drove off without helping the victim, police said Saturday. 

    The NYPD is looking for help identifying the driver and vehicle in the Dec. 2 crash. 

    The dark-colored sedan was making a left turn from Third Avenue onto 92nd Street when it hit a 30-year-old man who was crossing the street, police said. 

    The victim suffered injuries to his beck, back and legs, police said. He was treated at NYU Langone-Brooklyn. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

