A Delaware man was charged with his fifth DUI after crashing into two teen girls in Dover, police said.

William S. Smith, 51, of Dover, was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima on North Dupont Highway and West Denneys Road Saturday when he lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway and struck two 17-year-old girls, according to investigators.

Police arrived at the scene around 7:15 p.m. and found the vehicle empty at the entrance of the Delaware Technical Community College after Smith allegedly fled the scene. Smith was later found in the parking lot of the college, police said.

Police smelled alcohol on Smith and conducted a DUI investigation, according to officials. A computer check revealed Smith had four previous DUI convictions.

Smith was charged with his fifth DUI as well as vehicular assault, reckless endangering, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, driving while suspended or revoked and other traffic-related offenses.

The two teen girls were taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two passengers, a 47-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, were not injured during the crash.

Smith was arraigned and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $16,675.00 cash only bond.

