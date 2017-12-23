Dreaming of a Slushy Christmas? You're in Luck - NBC New York
Dreaming of a Slushy Christmas? You're in Luck

Storm Team 4 has your holiday forecast

Published at 8:52 AM EST on Dec 23, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Raphael Miranda's forecast for Dec. 23. (Published Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Rain and slush are in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday morning.

    • Drivers should be careful of icy conditions on Saturday

    • New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are expected to be frigid cold, but clear

    Santa and his reindeer better pack their umbrellas and galoshes. 

    Christmas Eve promises to bring rain and a wintery mix of slushy snow at night and continuing through Monday morning, Storm Team 4 says. 

    But first, the tri-state will wade through a rainy Saturday. In parts of southern Connecticut and southeastern New York, that turned into freezing rain and icy road conditions. 

    In Newtown, 0.1 inches of ice was recorded on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. 

    Overnight temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s, Storm Team 4 says. 

    On Sunday, rain is forecast along the coast and snow or a mix of rain and snow inland. 

    The precipitation ends Monday morning with a windy Christmas day.

    Looking ahead to the new year, both New years eve and New Years Day are expected to be frigid and dry with highs in the low to mid-20s. 



