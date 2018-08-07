 Photos: Lightning Strikes All Over the Tri-State - NBC New York
Photos: Lightning Strikes All Over the Tri-State

2 hours ago

Wild thunderstorms roared through the area Tuesday evening, bringing flash flooding, damaging winds and lightning strikes. See some of the incredible lightning strikes as captured across New York City and the rest of the tri-state area.
