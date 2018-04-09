 Dramatic Images Show Mangled Bus After Striking Bridge Overpass on LI - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Dramatic Images Show Mangled Bus After Striking Bridge Overpass on LI

By Benjamin Carroll

7 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

More Photo Galleries
See the Major Fire That Raged at Trump Tower
Heidi Klum Scores NYC Penthouse for $5.1 Million
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us