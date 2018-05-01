A teen driver is under arrest after a tipster sent police this video of a drag race in which the driver crashed into another car pulling out of a parking lot on Central Avenue in East Farmingdale. (Published 2 hours ago)

An 18-year-old driver has been arrested on Long Island, accused of drag racing down Central Avenue and crashing into another vehicle that had just pulled out of a parking lot, injuring the two people inside, police say.

The crash happened the night of April 15 in East Farmingdale, according to Suffolk police. Video shows a 2015 BMW zooming down the street, in an apparent drag race with an unidentified vehicle.

The BMW, after pulling ahead of the other car, hit a 2015 Nissan that had just pulled out of a parking lot at 148 Central Ave., video shows.

The two people inside the Nissan were treated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center for multiple injuries, police said.

A week after the crash, an anonymous Suffolk resident sent video of the crash to police. After investigation, police arrested the 18-year-old BMW driver on charges of third-degree assault, illegal speed contest and reckless driving.

The unidentified driver is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 6. The car has been seized by the county, police said.