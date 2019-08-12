Dozens of Slashed Tires in New Jersey's Jewish Community Being Investigated as Possible Hate Crime - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Dozens of Slashed Tires in New Jersey's Jewish Community Being Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Video Shows Man Slashing Tires in Lakewood NJ

    Police say they're searching for the person caught on surveillance cameras going around the blocks in Lakewood Township, quickly slashing several tires.

    (Published 24 minutes ago)

    Dozens of car tires were slashed early Saturday morning in a heavily Jewish community in New Jersey and police are investigating the incident as possible bias crime.

    Police say they're searching for the person caught on surveillance cameras going around the blocks in Lakewood Township, quickly slashing several tires.

    Around 50 to 60 tires were flattened and most of the victims were observing Sabbath, a Jewish day of rest.

    Lakewood police say it is too soon to classify the incidents as hate crimes but they are investigating them as such.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us