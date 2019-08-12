Police say they're searching for the person caught on surveillance cameras going around the blocks in Lakewood Township, quickly slashing several tires.

Dozens of car tires were slashed early Saturday morning in a heavily Jewish community in New Jersey and police are investigating the incident as possible bias crime.

Around 50 to 60 tires were flattened and most of the victims were observing Sabbath, a Jewish day of rest.

Lakewood police say it is too soon to classify the incidents as hate crimes but they are investigating them as such.