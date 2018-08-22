Two dogs rescued from the home on Chetwood Street, left, and a dog rescued from the home on Fulton Street, right.

What to Know Dozens of dogs and cats were rescued from two New Jersey homes as part of two animal cruelty investigations

Thirteen dogs were found at one home in Elizabeth, some with skin problems, hair loss and severe matting. Their owner has been charged

Thirty-nine dogs and around the same number of cats were found at another home in Elizabeth

Dozens of dogs and cats were rescued from two New Jersey homes as part of two animal cruelty investigations — some of which had fur so tangled that their limbs were “rendered useless,” authorities said.

In July, a tip led investigators to a home on Fulton Street in Elizabeth, where they found 13 dogs, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.

A few of the dogs were “suffering from serious skin problems, hair loss, and matting so severe that several of the animals’ limbs were rendered useless,” prosecutors said. Two dogs in crates outside the home were missing teeth, and had to have additional teeth removed.

Their owner Rosa Montero was charged with three counts of third-degree failure to provide necessary care to an animal, causing it serious bodily harm, six counts of fourth-degree failure to provide necessary care to an animal, and four counts of animal neglect, according to prosecutors.

On Aug. 17, meanwhile, social media tips led investigators to a home on Chetwood Street in Elizabeth, where they found 39 dogs and around the same number of cats, prosecutors said.

“Many of the animals, ranging in age from newborns to seniors, had never received any veterinary services during the course of their lives,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Prosecutors haven’t yet charged anyone in connection with the second investigation.

All of the pets were taken to animal rescue centers, prosecutors said.