Police in New Jersey are looking for a serial tire slasher. For the second time this summer, someone sliced tires on dozens of cars in the town of Manville in Somerset County. John Chandler reports.

What to Know Thirty-five cars had their tires slashed in the span of four hours in a New Jersey town, authorities say

The mass act of vandalism took place between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday within the Northwest section of Manville Borough, authorities say

There is a $750 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the tire slashing

Thirty-five cars had their tires slashed in the span of four hours in a New Jersey town, authorities say.

The alleged mass act of vandalism took place between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday on Green Street and the surrounding area located within the Northwest section of Manville Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson, Chief of County Detectives John Fodor and Manville Borough Chief of Police Mark Peltack.

Authorities are working to recover video surveillance of the incident. However, the investigation has allegedly revealed the suspect, who is described as a man wearing a hooded jacket.

There is a $750 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the tire slashing.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tip online at www.888577tips.org.