Thirty-five cars had their tires slashed in the span of four hours in a New Jersey town, authorities say.
The alleged mass act of vandalism took place between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday on Green Street and the surrounding area located within the Northwest section of Manville Borough, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson, Chief of County Detectives John Fodor and Manville Borough Chief of Police Mark Peltack.
Authorities are working to recover video surveillance of the incident. However, the investigation has allegedly revealed the suspect, who is described as a man wearing a hooded jacket.
There is a $750 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the tire slashing.
Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tip online at www.888577tips.org.