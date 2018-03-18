What to Know Dozens of people were at a basement barbecue on Long Island Sunday night when they were overcome by carbon monoxide

Officers discovered the party-goers had been cooking with a charcoal barbecue inside the Mastic home

More than a dozen people were hospitalized, but none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening

Dozens of people were exposed to carbon monoxide after they cooked with a charcoal barbecue in the basement of a Long Island home, police said.

Twenty-five people who attended the family party at a home in Mastic suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Suffolk County Police.

Officers responded to reports of people unconscious at the Cumberland Street home around 9 p.m.

That's when officers discovered party-goers had been using a smoky charcoal barbecue inside the basement of the home.



Eleven people were transported to area hospitals and three others drove themselves to hospitals, police said. The remainder of the victims were treated at the scene.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Brookhaven Fire Marshal and building inspectors issued code violations.