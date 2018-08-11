What to Know Dozens of residents were evacuated from three buildings in Queens after a manhole fire broke out

Dozens of residents were evacuated from three buildings in Queens after a manhole fire broke out, the FDNY said.

Buildings at 37-11 97st St., 97-02 37th Ave. and 37-15 97th St. in Corona were evacuated around 2 p.m. on Saturday due to high levels of carbon dioxide from a manhole fire at 96-20 37th Ave., near 97th Street, the department said.

No injuries had been reported as of Saturday afternoon.