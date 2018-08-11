Dozens Evacuated From Queens Buildings After Manhole Fire Breaks Out: FDNY - NBC New York
Dozens Evacuated From Queens Buildings After Manhole Fire Breaks Out: FDNY

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Dozens of residents were evacuated from three buildings in Queens after a manhole fire broke out

    • The buildings were evacuated due to high levels of carbon dioxide, the FDNY said

    • Around 30 to 40 people were displaced by the evacuation, but no injuries were reported

    Dozens of residents were evacuated from three buildings in Queens after a manhole fire broke out, the FDNY said.

    Buildings at 37-11 97st St., 97-02 37th Ave. and 37-15 97th St. in Corona were evacuated around 2 p.m. on Saturday due to high levels of carbon dioxide from a manhole fire at 96-20 37th Ave., near 97th Street, the department said.

    Around 30 to 40 people were displaced by the evacuation, the FDNY said.

    No injuries had been reported as of Saturday afternoon. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

